Springtime at Hersheypark is almost here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY, Pa.--Hersheypark crews are gearing up to start the season with "Springtime in the Park" coming up just in time for next weekend. Even though it's been closed for the past few months, workers haven't simply gotten that time off. Weeks of preparation go into the opening, especially with an addition to the list of thrilling rides at the amusement park.

FOX43 will be live all morning long at Hersheypark on April 7th, from 4-9AM, getting you ready for the season from where you live!