Sunshine diminishes quickly as clouds return Thursday

MORE CLOUDY DAYS AHEAD

We say goodbye to the sunshine tomorrow as clouds roll back in. Morning lows are chilly in the 30s, Because overcast skies take over the area during the afternoon, temperatures only recover to the lower 50s. A few drops may arrive during the late afternoon and evening hours, but the best threat is Friday. Expect a dreary, wet day with chilly temperatures in the 40s. Over an inch of rain is possible for many locations. Small creeks and streams may experience minor flooding.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A few showers linger into the first day of April. Clouds are stubborn to clear too. Temperatures rebound from the lower 40s to near 60 later in the day as sunshine emerges slowly. It’s a brighter second half of the weekend. High pressure helps bring plenty of blue skies and highs hovering around 60 degrees. A few spots may sneak into the lower 60s.

MORE UNSETTLED WEATHER

Heading into the first full week of April, we begin with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. But rain chances return quickly by evening into Tuesday. The wet weather and clouds drop readings back to the 50s. Clouds hang around into Wednesday along with an isolated shower chance. Temperatures are still mild near 60 degrees.

