Sunshine returns for Wednesday with breezy conditions

DRIER MIDWEEK: The middle of the week is much drier, with gradually falling temperatures. Clouds begin to break apart through Wednesday morning, and the winds pick up out of the north. This drops temperatures into the lower to middle 40s by daybreak. Plenty of sunshine continues through the afternoon. The breezes remain, and temperatures are near 60 degrees. Our next system quickly approaches through Thursday. The overnight period begins clear, but clouds begin increasing towards daybreak. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 30s. Clouds increase quickly Thursday ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the middle to 50s. A late day shower is possible, but most of the moisture should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. Friday is a damp, rainy and cooler day. Temperatures hover in the middle to upper 40s, making for a chilly rain. Showers continue through the night, and temperatures fall very little, if by any amount.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier with temperatures close to seasonable averages as March turns to April. Showers should dry out by or just after daybreak on Saturday. Readings are near 60 degrees with increasing sunshine. It’s also a bit breezy as well. Sunday brings partly sunny skies with temperatures still near the 60 degree mark. Not bad for the first weekend of April!

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings some milder readings to begin the new work week. Expect sunshine to start, then increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 60s. Showers arrive after dark, and continue through much of Tuesday, making for another damp day.

Have a great Wednesday!