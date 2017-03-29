× Target recalls magnetic Tic Tac Toe game due to choking and magnet ingestion hazards

BETHESDA, MD ,- This recall involves a magnetic tic tac toe 10 x 10 inch plywood board with nine “X” and “Heart” game pieces. The game pieces have a magnet on the back. Model number “234-25-1089” is printed on the bottom right corner of the product. 19,000 of the toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from December 2016 through February for about $5.00.

Target is concerned that the magnets can come off the tic tac toe game pieces, posing a choking hazard. In addition, when two or more magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside the intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death. Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.

Target has received one report of the magnets falling off the game piece. No injuries have been reported.