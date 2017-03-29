× Two injured in crash involving horse trailer and Amish van

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Two people reported suffered minor injuries in an accident involving a horse trailer and Amish van. It happen at around 3:30 at the intersection of North Ronks Road and Route 340 in East Lampeter Township.

The empty horse trailer slammed into the side of van that had 11 people on board. Police, rescue teams and several ambulances responded to the scene which reportedly included entrapment of some of the van passengers.

East Lampeter Township Police are investigating the accident.