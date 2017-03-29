× Viewing, funeral arrangements announced for Ayden Zeigler-Kohler

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Viewing and funeral arrangements have been announced for Ayden Zeigler-Kohler.

Zeigler-Kohler, 10, passed away on March 22 at home with his family by his side. He succumbed to disease after a long battle with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma).

A motorcycle escort will lead the procession from the Gladfelter Funeral Home to the fairgrounds at noon.

A viewing will be on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the UTZ Arena (Eastside) at the York Fairgrounds. The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 5 p.m. As per Ayden’s request, a time of dancing and fellowship to follow, please, causal attire, especially sports teams Jerseys or camo. Interment will be private.

