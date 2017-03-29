× West Manheim Police Twp. Chief addresses false and misleading information regarding Madison Krumrine case

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – The purpose of this post is to assure the community there is absolutely no threat to your children related to the runaway 16-year-old juvenile that was recovered safe, unharmed and returned to her family early this morning.

There’s information that I must release in order to ease tension and fear that still grips the community. Unfortunately, the need for this post is a direct result of false and misleading information that was posted, absent police authorization, particularly on the Facebook page, “Missing Madison Krumrine”. The irresponsible posting by those managing this page caused consternation and numerous baseless tips that wasted countless hours of investigators’ time. Even more disturbing was the false posts continued after I, as Chief of Police and supervisor of this investigation, requested those in charge cease posting information that was not vetted by police to assure accuracy and maintain the integrity of the investigation.

The police department continues to receive inquiries from concerned citizens under the false impression that nefarious persons are “roaming the streets snatching children” as described by a distraught mother who called me this morning. The complete opposite is true! As released from the beginning and confirmed following the juvenile’s recovery, she left her residence under her own free will with the full intent of running away from home. I cannot share all the facts that validate she was a voluntary runaway, I can promise there was never any “leads point(ing) to abduction” as posted on “Missing Madison Krumrine”.

Intentionally withheld previously, I am now able to release that the juvenile left a handwritten note at her house clearly indicating she left voluntarily – “running away”.

Regarding the campaign for state and federal agencies to become involved, rest assured West Manheim Twp. Police were way ahead of your demands as Pennsylvania State Police, United States Marshals, FBI as well as multiple law enforcement agencies in two states were involved in the investigation early on.

Ultimately it was a lead developed by West Manheim Police Investigators that resulted in locating the juvenile safe and unharmed in Southern Maryland.

I can’t thank enough all who assisted or offered assistance, there are far too many to mention.

Lastly, I once again assure all there is no threat to our community which remains a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family. Let’s all rejoice that this child has returned home safe and unharmed