DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- This weekend Spring Gate Vineyard in Dauphin County will host its first annual "Be Foolish Festival" in celebration of April Fools Day.

The festival will feature food, live entertainment and of course, wine. At the festival, there will be several new releases.

The festival is from 12-7 pm. For more information, visit http://www.springgatevineyard.com/