Bricolo by Janod push toy trolleys recalled

This recall involves four Bricolo by Janod® -push toy trolleys. The French Cocotte Cooker trolley is red with orange wheels and includes a cooktop with fried egg shapes, an oven and eight accessories, including pots and pans “Janod” printed on the side and front of the trolley and J06544 printed on the base of the toy. The DIY-Magnetic trolley is gray and black with red wheels with work station and tools. “Bricolo” is printed on the front of the DIY-Magnetic trolley and J06505 is printed on the base of the toy. The Redmaster-Magnetic DIY trolley is black and gray with red wheels and 21 accessories, including three magnetic tools and a set of gears. J06493 is printed on the base of the toy. The Barbecue trolley is brightly colored and comes with a magnetic spatula, magnetic barbecue fork, one piece of pork, two sausages, one fish, one piece of beef, and three tomatoes. J06523 is printed on the base of the toy. The trolleys measure approximately 17 inches tall and have a 1 foot by 1 foot base.

Item Number Description Years Sold J06493 Janod Redmaster –Magnetic DIY Trolley 2015–2017 J06505 Janod DIY – Magnetic Trolley 2014–2017 J06544 Janod French Cocotte Cooker Trolley 2015–2017 J06523 Janod Barbecue Trolley 2012–2014