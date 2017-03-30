× Cumberland County Court warns citizens of phone scam

CARLISLE, Pa. — Several concerned citizens have notified the Cumberland County Court that they have received a phone call stating there is a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

The phone call is said to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s department.

Cumberland County Courts wants people to know they are not issuing warrants in this manner without an initial court hearing, they also do not ask for money over the phone.