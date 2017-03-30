× Expect a soggy, dreary, wet Friday

DREARY, WET DAY

Gather the umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots, you’ll need them Friday. A good soaking rain is likely for much of the day. Periods of heavy downpours expected. With the clouds, wet weather, and an easterly flow, temperatures budge very little and remain in the 40s. Allow for extra time for both the early rush hour and evening commute. Ponding of water is very likely so slow it down on the roads. If you live near creeks and streams, watch for rising water levels, which may lead to minor flooding. Over an 1″ of rain is possible, isolated areas could approach 2″, by the time the storm exits.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Morning drizzle and isolated showers linger into daybreak Saturday. High-pressure building in will slowly drag in drier air. Skies gradually improve but it takes much of the day. With the wind out of the north, high temperatures remain in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Brighter skies expected Sunday. It definitely is the nicer day. Readings respond to the sunshine and rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

SEVERAL WAVES OF SHOWERS

First full week of April comes with several opportunities for rain. A few isolated showers possible Monday but the wetter day is Tuesday. Highs Monday climb to near 60 degrees but fall back Tuesday, to the middle 50s, because of the rain. Wednesday, we get a break from the wet weather, which allows temperatures to jump back into the lower 60s. More rain followsThursday, and it is still mild in the 60s.

