Former federal judge goes missing from Lackawanna County home

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa.– U.S. Marshals are searching for a former federal judge who went missing from his home early Wednesday morning.

According to police reports, Judge Edwin Kosik, 91, was last seen at his residence along Daleville Road around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kosik served on the bench for more than three decades and oversaw many federal trials, including an infamous “Kids for Cash” case that involved former Luzerne County judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan.

Kosik is described as being 5’8”, with gray hair, blue eyes, and wearing glasses. He is wearing a blue winter coat. He is driving a 2015 gray Acura RDX with PA registration JNC 1450. The vehicle has damage on the driver’s side.

The U.S. Marshals are conducting a search for the former judge.

Anyone with information on Kosik’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Marshals at 570-346-7277 ext. 0.