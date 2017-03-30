× I-85 fire: Section of Atlanta highway collapses

A section of Interstate 85, a major north-south artery for the Southeast, collapsed Thursday in north Atlanta after a massive fire, officials said

No injuries were reported.

All lanes of the highway were blocked and will be closed for the foreseeable future, officials said. That prospect sent shudders through metro Atlanta commuters, who already contend with heavy traffic.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, the Atlanta Fire Department said.

Developing story – more to come