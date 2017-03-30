× Man accused of firing shot during domestic dispute in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A Harrisburg man was arrested early Thursday after police say tried to strangle a woman and fired a gun during a domestic dispute.

Joseph Hill, 23, is charged with strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Street just before 3 a.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving a gun. Police entered the home and found Hill arguing in the kitchen with an unidentified woman.

During the fight Hill pinned the woman against the refrigerator and tried to strangle her, according to police. At one point, Hill took out a gun, held it under his chin and threatened to shoot himself. Moments later, he pointed the gun at the backdoor and fired one round through the window, police said.

Officers found a shell casing on the kitchen floor and checked the area to see if anyone had been struck by the gunfire. Police believe the round likely hit the garage.

Hill was taken into custody at the scene.