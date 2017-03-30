× Man who used stolen money to make car payment sentenced in Dauphin County Court

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – John K. Lucas, 45 of Millerstown, was sentenced by Dauphin County Court Judge Scott A. Evans Wednesday to serve four to eight years in state prison for the October 2016 robbery of the Dollar General store in Halifax Borough.

On October 28, 2016, Lucas walked into the store to buy cigarettes and when the cashier demanded identification, he left but returned with a large knife. Lucas then demanded that the cashier open the register. He grabbed $385 and fled but witnesses at the scene were able to get his license plate number.

Directly after the robbery, Lucas made a cash payment on his car at a local dealership. He and his car were located the next day in Wilmington, Delaware near a detoxification facility. It is believed that Lucas began using drugs which led to his financial problems and then the robbery.

Prosecutor, Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen R. Zawisky, noted that this is a very common occurrence. “In many instances, drug addicts are committing crimes to support their habit. They are stealing, burglarizing and robbing law abiding people.”