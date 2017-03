× Missing former federal judge 91 year old Edwin Kosik is located

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa – A Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a former federal judge is canceled. Pennsylvania State – Dunmore report that 91 year old Edwin Kosik, has been located.

Kosik went missing from his home early Wednesday morning. He served on the bench for more than three decades and oversaw many federal trials, including an infamous “Kids for Cash” case that involved former Luzerne County judges Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan.