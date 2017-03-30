× PA Lottery Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 from the Wednesday, March 29, drawing was sold at Penn Jersey Food Mart, 5541 Route 209, Lykens, Dauphin County.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 08-15-31-36-62, and the red Powerball 11, to win $150,000, less applicable tax withholding. It was sold with the $1 Power Play® option, which boosted the prize to $150,000 instead of $50,000 because the drawn multiplier was three.

The retailer earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Prizes must be claimed and winning tickets validated before winners can be identified.

The Lottery encourages the holder of the winning ticket to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at Lottery headquarters in Middletown, Dauphin County, or at any of Lottery’s seven area offices. Claims may be filed at headquarters Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at area offices.

More than 23,300 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including 6,341 tickets purchased with Power Play that won prizes multiplied by three. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $60 million, or $36.4 million cash, for the Saturday, April 1, drawing.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, in addition to awarding more than $62.4 million in prizes to winners in Dauphin County, the Pennsylvania Lottery contributed more than $19.7 million to programs serving the county’s older residents.

How to play Powerball: Players pay $2 and select five white balls from the first set of 69 numbers plus a single red ball, the Powerball, from a second set of 26 numbers. Players may select their own numbers using a Powerball playslip, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn plus the Powerball number to win the jackpot. There also are eight additional ways for players to win a cash prize.

Purchasing the $1 Power Play option allows a winner to increase lower-tier prizes by a factor of 2, 3, 4 or 5, depending on the Power Play number drawn. A 10X multiplier is available whenever the jackpot is $150 million or less. The jackpot and the Match 5 prize are not multiplied by this number. The Match 5 prize with the Power Play option is set at $2 million. It is $1 million without Power Play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $27 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Source: Pennsylvania Lottery