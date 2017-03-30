× PPL Electric Utilities warns against using energy-efficiency kit nightlights

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – PPL Electric Utilities announced today it is asking customers not to use LED nightlights contained in energy-efficiency kits after three people reported the units started smoking and one reported it caught fire.

The nightlights were part of kits mailed to customers who completed online home energy assessments and in kits given to students as part of PPL’s THINK! ENERGY school programs.

“We have no reports of injuries or significant damage from these lights, but out of an abundance of caution, we are asking anyone who received one from PPL to stop using it immediately,” said Chris Cardenas, customer services vice president. “We are reaching out now to customers and schools and will provide ways to return the lights.”

Three customers reported the nightlights started smoking several hours after they were plugged in. Another customer reported the light caught fire, leaving a mark on their ceramic tile.

PPL and Ecova, the energy-efficiency contractor that distributed the lights for PPL, are investigating.

Ecova has been mailing the kits to customers who filled out an online home energy assessment. The bulk of the 5,000 kits sent out have been mailed since February 2017. In addition, about 24,500 kits were distributed in schools around the PPL service territory in the current school year.

Anyone who received a nightlight from PPL can call Ecova (1-877-486-9204) with any questions.

Anyone who received a nightlight from PPL can call Ecova (1-877-486-9204) with any questions.