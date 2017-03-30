× Shippensburg woman accused of lying on top of hospital patient to prevent treatment

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.–A Shippensburg woman was arrested Saturday after she was found lying on top of a patient at Chambersburg Hospital and tried to prevent staff from providing treatment.

Cathleen Williams, 52, is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Officers responded to the Chambersburg Hospital located along the 100 block of N. Seventh Street on Saturday for a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say Williams refused to let doctors and nurses treat an unidentified patient. She went so far as to lay on top of the patient, while yelling and pushing hospital staff trying to treat the person, according to police reports.

Williams refused to leave after officers ordered her to remove herself from the patient. Williams continued to resist police while they physically removed her from the room, according to police.

She was arraigned on $5,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.