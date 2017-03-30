× Two deported aliens found in York, Dauphin counties indicted on illegal re-entry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that two previously deported aliens were indicted separately on March 29, 2017, by a federal grand jury on illegal re-entry charges.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Cesar Mauricio Rodriguez-Flores, age 32, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on five occasions from March 2011 through September 2016. He is alleged to have illegal re-entered the United States sometime after September 2016, and was found in the United States in York County, Pennsylvania, after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

Francisco Ramirez-Zamudio, age 35, of Mexico was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on four occasions from March 2011 through April 2013. He is alleged to have illegally re-entered the United States sometime after April 2013, and was found in the United States in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania after eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers.

The cases were investigated by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations. Special Assistant United States Attorney Brian G. McDonnell prosecuted the case.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The maximum penalty under federal law for each defendant is two years’ imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.

Source: United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Middle District of Pennsylvania