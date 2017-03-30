× Victim suffers from “significant” exit wound from a gunshot Wednesday night

HARRISBURG, Pa — One person is in the hospital after a bullet shattered a metal plate in their leg, causing a “significant” exit wound.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the 30-year-old victim had a metal plate just above their ankle from a previous gunshot injury, that’s now shattered after another gunshot wound. The victim was brought to Harrisburg Hospital by private vehicle Wednesday night, just after 11:00 p.m., where Harrisburg police responded.

Officers spoke with the victim, and learned that the shooting happened somewhere on State Street.

The victim was taken to Hershey Medical Center and rushed into surgery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3118 and speak to the detective assigned.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.