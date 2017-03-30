× VisionCorps plans to expand services in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. – Each day Dr. Ryan Yealy from Yealy Eye Care sees about thirty patients.

“A lot of these patients haven’t read for years and we can give them the ability to see again, to read primarily, and then we have somethings that can help their long distance vision,” said Yealy.

“If we are looking at keeping individuals employed we are looking at making sure that they have the glasses necessary for them to do their jobs and be independent. For those that are looking for work. If you are going in for an interview and you can’t see the application to fill it out then that’s a real problem,” adds Kay Macsi, VisionCorps VP of Rehabilitation and Education.

VisionCorps has partnered with the Pennsylvania Vision Foundation. It is offering free eye exams and glasses to low income families in Lancaster County.

Furthermore, VisionCorps recently purchased a two acre piece of land on S.Water Street and plans to build a warehouse and packaging center where clients can work.

In a statement Visioncorps said,”we are pleased that Lancaster City has accepted our offer for KOZ Lot 4. Over the next several months, we will be doing our due diligence to determine the feasibility of constructing a building to house additional VisionCorps operations and grow employment for people who are blind. Our timeline for the project is yet to be determined. Many of the Downtown Lancaster resources, such as its bus routes, make this an ideal location for the individuals we serve. Having just celebrated our 90th Anniversary as a Downtown Lancaster Business, we look forward to continuing our relationship and commitment to the city of Lancaster.”