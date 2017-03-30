× Waynesboro man indicted on drug trafficking, firearms charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Anthony Michael Cobb, age 47, of Waynesboro, was indicted on Wednesday, March 29, by a federal grand jury in Dauphin County with unlawful possession of a firearm and three drug trafficking offenses.

According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Cobb was allegedly in possession of firearms illegally, and possessed heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine with intent to distribute. The indictment also alleges Ross was previously convicted of a felony offense, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Waynesboro Police Department with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This case was brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.