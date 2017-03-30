× Workers wrangle cattle in north St. Louis after slaughterhouse escape

St. Louis, MO (KTVI) — Police spent hours Thursday afternoon trying to capture several cattle after they escaped from a north St. Louis slaughterhouse.

Six cattle escaped from the Star Packing Company in the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue around 1 p.m.

One cow was at the intersection of 15th and Destrehan. Two cattle are at the Little Sisters of the Poor located near the intersection of Florissant and Salisbury. Three other three cattle are at Branch and 21st.

Police blocked off several streets near the three locations.

The bovine duo was corralled and captured around 4 p.m. The cattle trio was caught a short time later.

