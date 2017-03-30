× York County woman charged in 2015 fatal Fairview Township crash

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A York County woman is charged with Homicide by vehicle for the fatal crash that killed a 17 year-old girl in August 2015.

According to criminal complaint and affidavit, Brooke Livering, now 20, was driving on Big Spring Road when she lost control of her Mitsubishi Eclipse, struck a curb, drove off the road and crashed into a pole.

The crash killed her 17 year-old front seat passenger. Livering was also injured in the crash.

Police discovered, through investigation that Livering was romantically involved with a 17-year-old girl whom she was arguing with at the time of the crash according to court documents.

The teen said she was at a friends at the time of the crash, who’s house border Big Spring Road, in a hot tub. Livering seemed to be jealous of this according to two text messages sent to the teen from Livering, the last one at 9:00 p.m. on the night of the crash saying “Hey babya. listen soon”.

Moments later, the girls heard screeching tires and a loud bang, and soon learned that Livering had crashed her car.

The teen said Livering rarely drove her Mitsubishi since she bought a new Honda Civic and believes she drove the Eclipse, that has performance-styled exhaust, so she could be heard speeding off.

Livering told police “she was going too fast and lost control”. She was arraigned Friday and released on $20,000 bail.