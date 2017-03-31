× Armed with handgun man forced his way into apartment

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Lancaster man is jailed after he brandished a handgun and forced his way into an apartment. It happen on Thursday night, March 23. City police responded at about 7:37 p..m. to a residence on the 400 block of W. King Street for a report of a weapons offense in-progress. The initial information provided was that an unknown male had brandished a handgun at the residents of an apartment and then forced his way into another apartment at the location.

Officers, who were directed to the apartment, saw that the door appeared to have damage consistent with forced entry. The Officers announced themselves and entered the apartment. When they made it to the bathroom they encountered 49 year old Troi Herr, of the 400 block of Longmeadow Driver, Lancaster. Herr was still in possession of a .22 caliber revolver. The Officers were able to secure the gun and take Herr into custody without further incident.

The victims told the police that Herr had forced entry into the apartment and had pointed the handgun at them. Herr does not live at the location. The apartment where the victim’s were threatened was not the same apartment where Herr had forced entry and been found by police.

Herr was charged with Burglary, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Simple Assault by Physical Menace and Criminal Mischief. Following arraignment he was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.