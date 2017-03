Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, Pa., -- Autobahn Indoor Speedway in Lemoyne is celebrating it's first anniversary this weekend.

On Friday, they are hosting a special celebration from 3-9 pm at the speedway with games, giveaways and special discounts.

All day on Friday, 25% of the proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics.

The speedway is open from 11- midnight on Friday. For more information visit http://www.autobahnspeed.com/locations/harrisburg-pa-indoor-go-karts/.