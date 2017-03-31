× Dallastown student dragged after backpack gets caught in school bus door

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A Dallastown Area School District elementary student suffered minor injures after being dragged by a school bus earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a bus stop along Reynolds Mill Road. School officials say the student’s backpack became stuck in the door of the bus as the student was exiting the vehicle.

The bus driver proceeded to the next stop which is about 250 feet away, according to a statement issued by John Polli, President of Reliance Student Transportation, LLC.

A parent who witnessed the incident came to the student’s aid and helped free the student from the bus door, district spokesman Troy Fisher said.

The student received medical treatment and was released the same day with minor scrapes and bruises. The next day, the student returned to school by school bus, Polli said.

Both the school district and transportation company have been in contact with the student’s parents.

In a joint statement Dallastown Area School District and Reliance Student Transportation say they regret this incident happened.

The safety of our students continues to be our highest priority, Fisher said.

While an ongoing accident investigation is in process, driver error is believed to be the cause, according to Polli. The driver was immediately removed from employment, Polli said.