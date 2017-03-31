× Damp and gray early morning, limited afternoon sunshine

DRYING OUT FOR APRIL ARRIVAL

The heaviest rain lifts out of the area leaving pockets of drizzle and the occasional lingering shower. Temperatures remain in the 40s overnight. Early Saturday, an isolated shower or two may still be around, however, most of the area is drying out. Tomorrow is not only April 1st but is also opening day for Trout season. Expect muddy conditions so wear the rubber boots! Clouds are stubborn to break up but eventually decrease later in the day. Temperatures respond to the sunshine rising into the upper 50s. Breeze kicks in a bit out of the northwest 10-15 mph. High pressure continues to build across the area brightening our skies by the second half of the weekend. A beautiful day to enjoy with readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MORE SHOWER OPPORTUNITIES

Heading into the first full week of April, we have several chances for rain. Monday, begins dry with sunshine, but diminishes as the clouds quickly pile up over the area. Our next frontal system brings a few showers as early as the late afternoon. Rain picks up during the evening and overnight and continues into Tuesday. Highs Monday climb to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and remain in the 50s Tuesday. With additional sunshine Wednesday, we warm back into the middle 60s. Another system arrives Thursday. This one is more potent as it is followed by a deepening upper level trough. This means more showers but also colder temperatures. Wet weather is with us both Thursday and Friday. Readings fall from the 50s to the 40s.

