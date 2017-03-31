× Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mount Joy Township

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER, Pa.–An elderly couple was found dead of an apparent murder-suicide in their Mount Joy Township home on Thursday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Officers responded to the 900 of Hershey Road after a neighbor found 78-year-old Glenn Morris and his wife Janet Morris, 76, dead in their bed, according to police. Police say the couple died of a single gunshot wound to their heads.

Authorities believe Glenn first shot his wife, then turned the gun on himself. Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the couple’s home or signs of a struggle.

A neighbor made the grisly discovery when they noticed the Morris’ had not taken their trash in from Wednesday morning pickup, and their mail had piled up. Using the spare key, the neighbor entered their locked home and found the couple dead in their bed around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Northwest Regional Police Department, in consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, are considering the incident to be a murder-suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northwest Regional police at 717-367-8481.