YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Central Pennsylvania’s Comic Con is set to kick off this weekend.

This year, the event will be headlined by some interesting former stars.

Former Blue Power Ranger, David Yost, will be stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News to discuss some of the events and attractions that will be at this year’s Comic Con.

Central PA Comic Con kicks off Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

