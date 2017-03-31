× Harrisburg man convicted of felony drug dealing

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man was convicted Thursday of dealing heroin and cocaine, in connection with a bust at a Lancaster County hotel.

Carl Gould, 42, was convicted of felony drug-dealing and related counts on Thursday morning.

Gould is set to be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Gould in connection with an August 9, 2015 bust at Westfield Inn on Hempland Road.

Police seized 28 grams of cocaine and over a gram of heroin from Gould’s vehicle and over seven grams of heroin seized from his hotel room.