Juvenile charged after pointing stolen pistol at man and grandson

LANCASTER, Pa. – A Lancaster City juvenile faces several charges after he allegedly pointed a pistol at a grandfather and his grandson. Neither victim was injured. It happen at about 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29 in the area of the 500 block of S. Lime Street. Police responded to that local after a complaint of a weapons offense that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, the grandfather told officers that he had attempted to speak with a juvenile that had reportedly struck his grandson at a previous time. The juvenile then brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot the victims.

Armed with a prescription provided by the victims, and with assistance from the Lancaster Safety Coalition, the juvenile suspect was located on the 100 block of Juniata Street. Officers made contact with the suspect and recovered a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. A check of the serial number revealed that the gun had been reported as stolen to the Lancaster Bureau of Police in February.

As a result of this incident, the juvenile was charged with Possession of Fiream by Minor, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault (Physical Menace) and Receiving Stolen Property. The juvenile was later transported to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.