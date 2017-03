× One person dead after early morning crash in North Middleton Township

NORTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– One person is dead after an early morning crash.

Crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Wagner’s Gap Road a little after 2:30 this morning for a reported crash.

Upon arrival, crews found that a vehicle had struck a parked vehicle in a driveway.

As a result, one person is dead and no one else suffered any injuries.