Poll: Do you approve or disapprove of Crayola’s new blue-colored crayon addition?

Dandelion has retired. And, another new blue hue is joining the Crayola pack of 24 colors.

On a Facebook Live stream Friday morning, Crayola announced some details about its new addition to the family.

The company revealed that a new crayon in the “blue family” will be joining its 24-pack of crayons. While it did not reveal the exact shade, Crayola said that fans of the company will be able to vote for the new color’s name.

For more information on Dandelion’s retirement, you can visit the Crayola site here.

Our question is, do you approve or disapprove of Crayola’s new blue-colored crayon addition?