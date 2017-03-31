Rainy, chilly Friday with some minor flooding possible

DAMP & CHILLY: A soaker of a system ends the week for Friday. After a brief lull in the shower activity before daybreak, a steadier rainfall works into the region for the latter portion of the morning commute. Heavier pockets are possible at times, with a bit of a breeze east. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s to middle 40s. The rain continues through the midday and afternoon hours. Some heavier pockets are still possible, and the abundance of rain could lead to flooding on poor drainage roads or smaller creeks and streams. There’s still a bit of a breeze, especially east. It’s a chilly, raw day with readings in the 40s. The showers slowly taper through the night. Temperatures don’t budge much, with readings falling perhaps a few degrees at best. Most of the shower activity is finished by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is drier with temperatures closer to seasonable averages for the first few days of April. Showers should dry out by or just after daybreak on Saturday. Readings are in the upper 50s with increasing sunshine. It’s also a bit breezy as well. Sunday brings mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The winds are much quieter too, making for quite the pleasant spring day! Not bad for the first weekend of April!

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings some milder readings to begin the new work week. Expect sunshine to start, then increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Temperatures are near 60 degrees. Showers arrive later during the day, and continue through much of Tuesday, making for another damp day. We dry out Wednesday, but another round of showers quickly arrives Thursday. Temperatures are in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Have a great weekend!