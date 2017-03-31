× Steelton man facing charges for endangering the welfare of children

STEELTON BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Steelton man is facing charges after an adult probation visit revealed conditions that endangers the welfare of children.

Tyler Reed, 25, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of children.

On March 22, 2017, adult probation requested that an officer report to the 700 block of Highland Street.

Upon arrival, the officer came into contact with Reed and his parole officer. The parole officer was conducting a check on Reed, and found him asleep in his upstairs bedroom.

The officers saw electrical wall sockets that had exposed wires. Reed was asked if the wires were live, but he said he did not know.

Next, after officers received permission to search the room, they located a marijuana pipe and cookies in a dresser drawer. A check of Reed’s phone revealed a video that he recorded that showed the marijuana and cookies located in the drawer.

Reed was placed under arrest, and will now face charges.