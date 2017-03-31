× Woman, 19, dies after brutal assault in Mount Wolf

MOUNT WOLF BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A 19-year-old woman died Thursday, five days after she was brutally assaulted in Mount Wolf Borough, according to the York County Coroner’s office.

Ahshantianna Ali Johnson was taken to WellSpan York Hospital early Saturday morning after she was assaulted outside her home along the 100 block of South 2nd Street. Johnson died Thursday afternoon at the hospital, according to the coroner’s report.

Northeastern Regional Police are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.