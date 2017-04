× 9-1-1 outage for part of Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — A 9-1-1 outage has occurred in Adams County affecting Centurylink 911 customers in the 642 exchange west of Gettysburg. Residents needing 911 should attempt to call 717-334-8101 or attempt the call via cell phone.

The Fairfield Fire Station is staffed and residents may also report emergencies to the Fire Station. This is the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for Adams County.

SOURCE: EMnet-PA