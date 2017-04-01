A little bit of sunshine before rain chances come back

BEAUTIFUL TWO DAYS: Clouds clear out for the most part throughout the overnight hours of Sunday morning, bringing abundant sunshine with some cool northwesterly breezes at 5-10mph under mostly sunny skies with highs nearing 60. That wind switches to out of the south by Monday, bumping temperatures up to the low 60s before a late rain chance Monday evening.

RAIN COMES BACK: Those rain chances really take hold for the AM hours of Tuesday with the winds kicking up too. Breezy and rainy conditions dominate Tuesday morning with winds gusting near 30mph. After the rain clears, the winds bring in much warmer air that will take us well into the 60s and maybe even 70. Temperatures continue to vary with each updated forecast model for Tuesday, so stay with FOX43 throughout the weekend for your latest updates!

MORE CHANCES LATE NEXT WEEK: We stay dry and in the mid 60s for Wednesday before rain chances come back on Thursday.

You may even hear a rumble of thunder or two come Thursday afternoon, but cooler temperatures limit much more activity other than moderate to heavy rain. We start to cool heading into next weekend with highs in the 50s.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long