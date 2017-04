× Child struck by truck in Leacock Township

LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on the scene of a child struck in Leacock Township, Lancaster County.

According to 911 Dispatch, crews were called to the scene on the 3400 block of West Newport Road just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a child struck by a truck.

A helicopter has been called to the scene to transport the child.

No word on the child’s condition.

This is a developing story.