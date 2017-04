× Coroner rules death of Mount Wolf woman as homicide

MOUNT WOLF BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — York County Coroner confirms that Ahshantianna Ali Johnson of Mount Wolf Borough, died of head trauma. Rules manner of death as homicide.

Johnson, 19, was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital early last Saturday after she was brutally beaten in front of her home on South 2nd Street in Mount Wolf.

Johnson succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon.

Northern Regional police are investigating the incident.