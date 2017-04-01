Get your geek on at York Comic Con this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa -- Superheroes from the past and present are in York County this weekend for the 5th Annual Comic Con at Memorial Hall at the York Expo Center.

It was a chance for people to have fun and take part in a fantasy world made up of costume contests and table top game tournaments.

More than 100 vendors, collectors, artists and authors are filling the space.

There are also autograph and photo opportunities, along with meet and greet sessions with celebrities.

One of the actors who was there Saturday says his favorite part about attending events like this is seeing how their role influences so many peoples lives.

"It's truly humbling for me to know that part of a TV show that I was in and my character, really helped shape little kids, now adults into who they are today," said David Yost, actor and the original blue Power Ranger.

Over 3,000 people are expected to attend the show over the course of the weekend. The event will continue through Sunday from 10 am - 5 pm.

Tickets cost $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for children.