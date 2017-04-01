People with disabilities break barriers in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa. -- People with disabilities had the chance to break barriers and get active this weekend at Penn State Harrisburg.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center teamed up with Global Abilities and held it's very first "Rec Fest" at the school.

The event encouraged people to come together and participate in disability-inclusive sports and recreation.

Many of them were given the chance to do things they are often told they can't do.

The activities included wheelchair basketball, kayaking, and scuba diving.

"After disability, a lot of times people think they can't reengage in the community," said David Gate, Chair of The Physical Medicine Center. "This gives them the chance to see a lot of different opportunities and gives the community the chance to reach out and help them engage in life, have an abundant life and see that this is what you can do after disability. We take the "dis" out of disability."

David says he hopes the event encourages people to get back to work, school and be a part of the community again.