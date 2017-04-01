People with disabilities break barriers in Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, MIDDLETOWN, Pa. -- People with disabilities had the chance to break barriers and get active this weekend at Penn State Harrisburg.

Penn State Hershey Medical Center teamed up with Global Abilities and held it's very first "Rec Fest".

The event encouraged people to come together and participate in disability-inclusive sports and recreation.

Many of them were given the chance to do things they are often told they can't do.

The activities included wheelchair basketball, kayaking, and scuba diving.

People said the day put a smile on their face.