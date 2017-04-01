× Police searching for Manheim Township bank robber

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place at the Union Community Bank in on East Roseville Road in Manheim Township, Friday evening.

According to Manheim Township Police, the robber gave the bank teller a note demanding money, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect drove away in a white, newer model sedan with tinted windows.

No weapon was shown.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, thin build, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on the suspect’s identity, contact Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 ext. 0.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call the Manheim Township Police Crime Tipline at 717-569-2816.