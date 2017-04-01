× Two men who attacked a jogger Friday are wanted by Derry Township Police

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Derry Township police are on the hunt for two men who assaulted a male jogger on Friday night.

According to a press release, the victim said that he was jogging Friday night in the area of Hillview Lane, Derry Township when he was attacked. The victim described the men as possibly middle eastern.

Both men were wearing baggy jeans and dark hoodies. One of the hoodies was green and one had an Army Airborne symbol on it. The victim was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202