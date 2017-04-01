York therapy center focuses on believing sexual assault survivors and changing culture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. A therapy center in York focuses on the topic and puts out a yearly display to spread awareness.

Turning Point in York included a different color in their annual display, which indicates how many people are sexually assaulted.

The signs now include maroon to represent the 1 in 6 men who are assaulted, in addition to the teal signs to represent the 1 in 4 women.

Turning Point now has a therapy room for men at their center too.

Therapists at Turning Point say their sexual assault awareness campaign this month focuses on believing survivors and changing the culture.

"A lot of people have actually disclosed as children, and either weren't believed or ignored or told this is something we just don't talk about which just adds to the shame and guilt that the survivors already feel,” explained Amber Wagman, a therapist at Turning Point.

Therapists say 95 percent of victims know the sexual assaulter. They also say it's important to empower victims to come forward about the crime.