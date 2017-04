× 2-alarm mulch fire in West Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Emergency crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm mulch fire in West Lampeter Township.

The fire at Witmer’s Mulch on the 1400 block of Eshelmans Road broke out around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to 911 Dispatch. The fire is not threatening any nearby buildings.

No injuries have been reported yet, but there is heavy smoke in the area.