Crash kills one person in Swatara Township, Lebanon County early Sunday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating what caused a fatal single vehicle crash in Swatara Township, Lebanon County early Sunday morning.

According to State Police, Tye Boehler, 32, of Lebanon died in a single vehicle crash Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m. The crash happened on the 100 block of Moore Road in Swatara Township, when the vehicle drove off the road, and hit a pole on the passenger side.

Boehler was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were an additional three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. There is no word on their condition sat this time.

An investigation is on going.